NASCAR TV and Streaming Schedule for Sunday, October 8

On Sunday, October 8, NASCAR fans can tune in to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. This race is a crucial one for the Playoff contenders as it marks the elimination round.

Tyler Reddick, who is currently two points below the Playoff cutline, will start from the pole position. Joining him in the top-five starting spots are Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch, who are also on the outside of the cutline and are aiming to work their way in.

The day’s television coverage will kick off with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 12:00 PM ET. Later, at 2:00 PM ET, NBC will take over the coverage with the Countdown to Green pre-race show, followed the live broadcast of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at 2:30 PM ET.

Here is the complete TV schedule for Sunday, October 8:

– 12:00 PM ET: NASCAR RaceDay on FS1

– 2:00 PM ET: Countdown to Green pre-race show on NBC

– 2:30 PM ET: Bank of America ROVAL 400 race broadcast on NBC

Be sure to tune in to catch all the exciting action as the NASCAR Cup Series drivers battle it out on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

