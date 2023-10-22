NASCAR TV and Streaming Schedule for Sunday, October 22

The NASCAR Cup Series race day at Homestead-Miami Speedway is here, and fans are in for a treat with the 4EVER 400 presented Mobil 1. The action-packed day begins early with re-airs of previous races on FS2, featuring the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, NASCAR RaceHub: The Love of Racing, NASCAR Presents: Davey Lives On, Greatest Races: NASCAR, and NASCAR RaceHub: Best of Radioactive Homestead.

At 12:00 PM ET, NASCAR RaceDay, the morning pre-race show, will go live on FS1, providing fans with in-depth coverage and analysis before the main event. At 2:00 PM ET, the pre-race coverage will shift over to NBC with the Countdown to Green.

The race broadcast for the 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will go live on NBC at 2:30 PM ET, with Martin Truex Jr. leading the field to the green flag ahead of Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Brad Keselowski. After the race, fans can tune in to the NASCAR Cup Series post-race show at 6:00 PM ET on Peacock for additional analysis and highlights.

Here is the full TV schedule for Sunday:

3:00 AM ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race (re-air): Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on FS2 and FOX Sports App

5:00 AM ET: NASCAR RaceHub: The Love of Racing (re-air) on FS2 and FOX Sports App

5:30 AM ET: NASCAR Presents: Davey Lives On (re-air) on FS2 and FOX Sports App

6:00 AM ET: Greatest Races: NASCAR (re-air) on FS2 and FOX Sports App

9:00 AM ET: NASCAR RaceHub: Best of Radioactive Homestead (re-air) on FS2 and FOX Sports App

12:00 PM ET: NASCAR RaceDay (pre-race) on FS1 and FOX Sports App

2:00 PM ET: Countdown to Green: 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on NBC and NBC Sports App

2:30 PM ET: Race: 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on NBC and NBC Sports App

6:00 PM ET: Post-Race: 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Peacock (streaming only)

10:00 PM ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race (re-air): Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on FS1 and FOX Sports App

