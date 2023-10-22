NASCAR Cup Series Heads to Homestead for 4EVER 400

The NASCAR Cup Series will continue with the 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 22. The race will be televised on NBC and can also be live streamed on fuboTV with their free trial.

Ryan Blaney, the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske, has had a rollercoaster of emotions following the disqualification and subsequent reversal of the ruling. Blaney was initially disqualified from the opening race of the round of eight in NASCAR’s playoffs due to an alleged illegal front shock on his Ford. However, NASCAR reversed the disqualification the following day, citing a flawed template used during the inspection. This reversal restored Blaney’s sixth-place finish in the race and reduced his deficit from 56 points below the playoff cutline to 17.

Currently, the only driver who has secured a spot in the championship finale is Kyle Larson, who won the opening race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. All other playoff drivers, including Blaney, will have one more opportunity to qualify for the championship finale after the race at Homestead. The round of eight will conclude at Martinsville Speedway next weekend.

The 4EVER 400 at Homestead is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. ET) on Sunday, Oct. 22. Viewers can watch it live on NBC or choose to live stream it on fuboTV. fuboTV offers various packages, including the “fubo pro” package with 146-plus channels for $74.99 per month, the “fubo elite” package with 205-plus channels for $84.99 per month, and the “fubo premiere” package with Showtime included for $94.99 per month.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead and catch all the action on NBC or fuboTV’s live stream. Get ready for a thrilling race as the drivers battle it out for their chance at the championship finale next month.

