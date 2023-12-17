NASA’s Psyche Spacecraft Captures First Image of the Universe

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft, on its groundbreaking mission to study the metal asteroid 16 Psyche, has captured its first image of the universe. The spacecraft, which launched atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on October 13, has been traveling in darkness until now as scientists had not turned on its cameras. This milestone marks the beginning of a new phase for the mission, offering the team valuable insights into the functioning of the spacecraft’s imaging instrument.

The raw data image taken on December 4 showcases a mosaic of stars visible from Psyche’s location in space. Although the image is unrefined, background noise and extraneous light signals will be filtered out in the coming days. According to Jim Bell, the Psyche imager instrument lead at Arizona State University, these initial images are just the beginning. The team plans to use star images to test the imager’s functionality in preparation for the spacecraft’s flyby of Mars in 2026. The ultimate goal is to capture exciting visuals of the target asteroid Psyche in 2029.

The image, consisting of 68 separate images, captures stars in the Pisces constellation, where the cameras were pointed when they were switched on. The brightest star in the image is “mu Pisces,” with a magnitude of 4.9. The team aims to calibrate the instrument taking multiple images like this one, ensuring the spacecraft is well-equipped to capture data about the asteroid’s composition.

In addition to capturing its first image of the universe, Psyche’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) device achieved another milestone last month successfully sending a laser signal to Earth from a distance of 10 million miles. The next significant step for the mission will be the activation of the neutron-detecting sensors, which will analyze the chemical composition of 16 Psyche. With each milestone achieved, Psyche brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of our universe.