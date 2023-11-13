Mars Communication Pause: Equipment Maintenance or a Cosmic Vacation?

NASA is taking a break from sending commands to its Mars fleet for two weeks due to a celestial phenomenon known as Mars solar conjunction. During this period, which occurs once every two years, Earth and the Red Planet will be on opposite sides of the Sun, making it risky to transmit signals. The pause in communications is necessary to protect the spacecraft from potential corruption caused ionized gas expelled from the Sun’s corona.

Contrary to what it may seem, the Mars rovers and orbiters are not simply idling during this time. While they are unable to carry out instructions, they will still collect valuable data about the Martian surface conditions, weather patterns, radiation levels, and the movement of sand, which poses a constant challenge to Mars missions. The Perseverance and Curiosity rovers will keep a close eye on the changing environment, while the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter will utilize its color camera to study sand movement dynamics.

To continue their imaging activities, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Odyssey orbiter, and MAVEN spacecraft will remain operational. However, there will be a brief interlude when the Red Planet is fully eclipsed behind the Sun, rendering communication impossible for a couple of days.

Once the Mars solar conjunction is over, the orbiters will transmit all the accumulated data back to Earth, and the spacecraft will be ready to receive new instructions. The mission teams have meticulously prepared their to-do lists for this period, ensuring that the Mars fleet can seamlessly resume its operations.

While NASA won’t be in constant contact with the Mars spacecraft during the pause, the agency will periodically monitor their health and status. These measures ensure that the equipment remains in optimal condition and can resume scientific exploration once communication is reinstated.

