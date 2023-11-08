The Launch of NASA Plus: A New Frontier for Space Enthusiasts

Calling all space enthusiasts! NASA has just launched its highly-anticipated on-demand streaming service, NASA Plus. This exciting new platform offers a wide array of news, educational content, and captivating documentaries, all at no cost to the viewer. With NASA Plus, you can now explore the wonders of space from the comfort of your own home.

What is NASA Plus?

NASA Plus is the space service’s first on-demand streaming service, and it can be accessed through the newly-updated NASA app. Available on major platforms such as Android, iOS, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and the web, this streaming service offers exclusive interviews, feature stories, Emmy-winning live shows, and a collection of captivating series. NASA Plus is dedicated to providing news and educational content that will ignite your curiosity and expand your knowledge about space exploration.

How to Watch NASA Plus?

To access NASA Plus, simply download the NASA app on your smartphone or tablet. Whether you’re an iOS or Android user, the app is readily available for both platforms. If you prefer a bigger screen, you can also download the NASA app on your Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV. Alternatively, you can enjoy NASA Plus through your web browser on desktop or mobile devices. Best of all, NASA Plus is completely free with no subscription fees or pesky advertisements.

What Can You Watch on NASA Plus?

NASA Plus offers a vast selection of content for space enthusiasts of all ages. Stay updated on current missions, go behind the scenes with exclusive videos, and watch livestreams of fascinating events. Additionally, the streaming service boasts a collection of documentaries and docu-series that delve into various aspects of space exploration. From family-friendly shows like “Elmo visits NASA” to multi-part originals, NASA Plus has something for everyone.

Exciting Series to Watch

Among the series available on NASA Plus, there are notable highlights worth checking out. “The Traveler” offers a thrilling adventure that combines education and entertainment, with a friendly martian as your guide. For those seeking epic adventures, “Lucy” follows the escapades of a jovial space probe. The documentary series “NASA Explorers” delves into the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft and its groundbreaking mission to collect a sample from an asteroid, shedding light on the origins of our solar system. Additionally, “Other Worlds” takes viewers on a journey alongside scientists as they react to new discoveries made the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory in the world.

Experience the New Frontier with NASA Plus

NASA Plus is not to be confused with NASA TV, as it offers a fresh on-demand streaming experience. By revamping its digital platforms and launching NASA Plus, the space agency aims to make captivating content accessible to all. Whether you’re a seasoned space enthusiast or simply curious about the mysteries of the universe, NASA Plus is your ticket to discovering the wonders of space exploration.

