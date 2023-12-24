IMAP Polytechnic Suspends Students for Social Media Misconduct

In a recent development, Isah Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic (IMAP), Nasarawa State, has taken a stern action suspending seven students of the institution for engaging in inappropriate behavior on social media during their graduation celebration. The students allegedly displayed immoral pictures that tarnished the reputation of the institution.

The IMAP Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ali Hassan Mohammed, released a statement on Saturday announcing the disciplinary action. According to the statement, the affected students will be required to resume their studies during the 2023/2024 academic session, but not without first providing letters of undertaking from their guardians to ensure good behavior.

The institution’s Academic Board, at a meeting held on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, unanimously approved the rustication of the students for one academic session. Their involvement in the display of indecency and the subsequent negative portrayal of the institution led to this decision.

The names of the suspended students are Precious Sunday, Dorathy Iortyer, Sonia Terna, Maureen Nenmo, Maureen Shitile, Atov Hope Yandoo, and Joyce Aonrnenge Lembar.

Dr. Justina Anjiode Kotso, the Rector of IMAP Polytechnic, has seized this opportunity to remind all students of the institution to refrain from engaging in any form of social vices. She emphasized that the management will not compromise on its standards and commitment to academic excellence.

This incident serves as a wake-up call for students to be mindful of their actions on social media platforms. It highlights the importance of maintaining a positive online presence that upholds the reputation of educational institutions.

IMAP Polytechnic’s decision to suspend the students demonstrates its commitment to maintaining discipline and ensuring that students understand the consequences of their actions. By taking this firm stance, the institution aims to create a conducive learning environment where all students can thrive academically and morally.