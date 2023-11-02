NASA+ Launches a Revolutionary Video Streaming Service for Space Enthusiasts

NASA is about to launch an exciting new video streaming service called NASA+. Set to debut on Tuesday, November 8, NASA+ is a free streaming platform that promises to provide space enthusiasts with an unparalleled experience. This groundbreaking service is part of a larger revamp of NASA’s website and app, aiming to offer a unified and world-class web experience to inspire humanity.

Unlike other streaming services, NASA+ comes at no cost and does not require a subscription. It is family-friendly, devoid of advertisements, and compatible with most major platforms. Users will have access to award-winning live coverage that is currently shown on the NASA Live site, allowing them to stay up to date with the latest space missions and discoveries. Additionally, NASA+ will feature original video series that delve into the agency’s past, present, and future space endeavors.

Excitement is brewing at NASA as the organization prepares for the historic Artemis missions. Artemis II, scheduled for next year, will send three Americans and one Canadian on a flyby of the lunar surface. This will be followed Artemis III, which will make history putting the first woman and the first person of color on the moon. As part of these missions, astronauts are currently testing a new camera to capture the crewed lunar landing. The captivating imagery captured this camera will likely find its way to NASA+ and enhance the experience for viewers.

With the launch of NASA+, the space agency aims to improve the accessibility, discoverability, and security of its vast information. By modernizing its main websites and streamlining how the public engages with its content online, NASA is taking significant steps toward achieving its vision of inspiring humanity.

FAQ

1. Is NASA+ a paid subscription service?

No, NASA+ is a completely free video streaming service provided NASA. There are no costs or subscription requirements.

2. What kind of content can I expect on NASA+?

NASA+ will offer award-winning live coverage of space missions, original video series, and other original content that explores NASA’s past, present, and future space explorations.

3. When will NASA+ be launched?

NASA+ will be launched on Tuesday, November 8. Don’t miss out on this revolutionary streaming service for space enthusiasts!