NASA Engages Millions of Social Media Users in 2023

NASA continues to captivate social media users around the world, as over 380 million fans and followers actively engaged with the space agency across 15 different platforms this year. From the thrill of rocket launches to capturing stunning images of the “Ring of Fire” eclipse, as well as the successful return of America’s first asteroid sample, NASA has shared its passion for exploration with a massive audience.

In 2023, NASA’s flagship social media accounts achieved significant milestones. The agency garnered an impressive 222 million followers across platforms, marking an increase of 25 million compared to last year. Notably, its Instagram account reached an impressive milestone of 97 million followers, highlighting the popularity of its visually appealing content. The agency also enjoys a substantial following on X and Facebook, with 78 million and 26 million followers respectively. YouTube, another popular platform for NASA, has amassed a dedicated subscriber base of 11 million.

To further enhance user experience and engagement, NASA launched its new ad-free streaming platform called NASA+. This platform provides users with access to a wide range of content and videos.

Reaching new heights in engagement, NASA’s Instagram Reel featuring the “Ring of Fire” annular solar eclipse became the most viewed in-feed post of the year, garnering an impressive 22.8 million views. Additionally, their YouTube livestreams accumulated a total of over 19 million views and boasted an average view duration of 7 minutes and 35 seconds. One of the most shared moments was the safe return of the OSIRIS-Rex capsule carrying America’s first asteroid sample gathered in space.

In April, NASA introduced the four space explorers set to fly on Artemis II, two of whom will be the first woman and first Black person to travel around the Moon. To engage with the public, NASA astronauts took to Instagram Live, answering questions and providing insights into their upcoming mission.

As NASA continues to reach new frontiers, social media remains a vital avenue for sharing scientific discoveries, engineering triumphs, and fostering a dialogue with millions of space enthusiasts worldwide. Users can stay connected with NASA’s endeavors following their social media accounts. Get ready for captivating content and exciting updates as we embark on new explorations together.