Smithsonian Unveils Extraterrestrial Treasure: First Sample of Asteroid Bennu

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History has unveiled an extraordinary exhibit that showcases the first-ever sample collected from the potentially dangerous asteroid Bennu. This ground-breaking sample, weighing between 3.5 to 8.8 ounces (100 to 250 grams), was retrieved NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft and is believed to contain traces of the earliest building blocks of life.

The sample was revealed to the public following its return to Earth on October 11, after a seven-year, 4 billion-mile journey. The safe landing of the sample capsule in the Utah desert and its subsequent transport to the Johnson Space Center in Houston marked a historic moment in space exploration.

Scientists at NASA are now meticulously analyzing the contents of the sample for evidence of extraterrestrial life. Kirk Johnson, the Sant director of the National Museum of Natural History, describes the mission as an “incredible scientific achievement that promises to shed light on what makes our planet unique.”

Bennu, categorized as a potentially hazardous asteroid, presents a 1-in-2,700 chance of colliding with Earth in the year 2182. However, scientists are primarily interested in the asteroid’s composition and the potential existence of life’s precursors within it. As NASA Administrator Bill Nelson explains, “Carbon and water molecules are exactly the elements we wanted to find. They’re crucial elements in the formation of our own planet, and they’re going to help us determine the origins of elements that could have led to life.”

Water, a substance older than Earth itself, likely arrived on our planet through asteroid and comet impacts. The Bennu sample offers scientists an invaluable opportunity to investigate the presence of other organic materials that may have accompanied water, including the building blocks of life. As a B-type asteroid, Bennu is rich in carbon and may contain primordial molecules that played a role in the emergence of life on Earth.

This exhibition at the Smithsonian, which features the Bennu sample, the OSIRIS-REx capsule, and the Atlas V 411 rocket, represents a significant milestone in our understanding of the cosmos. The public display in the Janet Annenberg Hooker Hall of Geology, Gems, and Minerals encourages visitors to contemplate the mysteries of our universe and the origins of life on Earth.

FAQ

What is the significance of the sample collected from asteroid Bennu?

The sample collected from asteroid Bennu is significant because it is the first-ever chunk of a space rock brought back to Earth a NASA mission. Scientists believe that it contains some of the earliest precursors to life, providing invaluable insights into the formation of our planet and the origins of life itself.

Why is Bennu considered a potentially dangerous object?

Bennu is classified as a potentially hazardous asteroid due to its 1-in-2,700 chance of colliding with Earth in the year 2182. However, researchers are more interested in studying the asteroid’s composition, particularly its carbon-rich nature, which may hold clues to the emergence of life.

How was the sample collected from Bennu?

The sample was collected NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft after nearly two years of searching for a suitable landing site on Bennu’s rugged surface. The spacecraft used a touch-and-go sample acquisition mechanism to make contact with the asteroid and fire a burst of nitrogen, which both secured the landing and prevented the craft from sinking through the asteroid.

What will scientists be looking for in the Bennu sample?

Scientists aim to analyze the Bennu sample for traces of organic molecules and other potential precursors to life. They hope to better understand the role asteroids like Bennu played in delivering water and other essential building blocks to Earth, ultimately unraveling the origins of life on our planet.

Where can the public view the Bennu sample?

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., is the first museum to publicly display the Bennu sample. The exhibit, situated in the Janet Annenberg Hooker Hall of Geology, Gems, and Minerals, also showcases the returned OSIRIS-REx capsule and the rocket that launched the mission.