New Era for NASA: Unleashing the Power of Original Content

NASA has officially launched its groundbreaking on-demand streaming service and revamped app, providing a gateway to a world of original content from the space agency. These powerful new digital platforms offer a wealth of opportunities for users to immerse themselves in live coverage, kids’ content, Spanish-language programming, and the latest news from NASA’s ongoing quest to enhance life on Earth through innovation and discovery.

The on-demand streaming service is now accessible through the NASA App, available for download on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, as well as streaming media players Roku and Apple TV. Additionally, users can stream online at [plus.nasa.gov](https://plus.nasa.gov) to experience the wonders of space like never before.

Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy highlighted that NASA is leading the way in creating inspirational and accessible content. The agency’s recently revamped website, the launch of NASA+, and the updated NASA App are a powerful trifecta that showcases the immense benefits of NASA’s data for all of humanity.

With these digital platforms, NASA aims to ensure that its valuable content is easily accessible, discoverable, and secure for the public. This effort builds upon the earlier launch of the revamped nasa.gov and science.nasa.gov websites, which provide a comprehensive hub for research, climate data, and information on the Artemis mission.

Marc Etkind, associate administrator of the Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters, emphasized that the agency’s new streaming platform and app invite the world to join in the exploration of the unknown. NASA’s captivating stories, enabling humanity’s greatest achievements, will now be accessible 24/7 through these digital platforms.

No Cost Access to Astonishing Stories

The ad-free and family-friendly streaming service, NASA+, offers users an extraordinary portal to the agency’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage and exclusive glimpses into its missions. Original video series, including new debuts, are the main attractions of this unique service. Brace yourself for a captivating lineup, which includes:

– A compelling documentary series that unravels the journey of the James Webb Space Telescope, as well as a second series shedding light on the world’s most powerful space telescope, from the lab to its awe-inspiring launch.

– Animated children’s shows that delve into the mysteries of the universe, the planets, and intergalactic worlds, stimulating young minds and nurturing curiosity.

– Personal stories of Black NASA astronauts, offering an intimate look into their extraordinary lives and groundbreaking contributions.

– A behind-the-scenes series that follows a group of dedicated scientists as they endeavor to bring America’s first asteroid sample back to Earth.

– Mesmerizing ultra-high-definition visuals of the cosmos, accompanied a captivating spaced-out soundtrack.

– Spanish-language content, featuring a series that showcases Hispanic and Latino NASA employees, climate content tailored for kids, and much more.

Furthermore, NASA+ will also provide live event coverage, allowing people from all walks of life to witness in real-time the awe-inspiring launch of science experiments and astronauts into space, as well as the historic moment when the first woman and person of color tread on the lunar surface.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is there a cost to access NASA’s streaming service?

No, NASA’s streaming service, NASA+, is completely free of charge. It offers ad-free and family-friendly content for everyone to enjoy.

2. Where can I access NASA’s on-demand streaming service?

You can access NASA+ through the NASA App, which is available for download on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, as well as streaming media players Roku and Apple TV. Additionally, you can stream online visiting [plus.nasa.gov](https://plus.nasa.gov).

3. What types of content can I expect on NASA+?

NASA+ offers a diverse range of content, including original video series, live coverage of launches and events, kids’ content, Spanish-language programming, and the latest news from NASA’s missions and discoveries.

4. Are there any standout series or shows on NASA+?

Yes, NASA+ offers a variety of captivating series and shows. Some notable highlights include a documentary series on the James Webb Space Telescope, animated children’s shows about the universe and planets, personal stories of Black NASA astronauts, behind-the-scenes coverage of asteroid sample retrieval, and stunning ultra-high-definition visuals of the cosmos.

5. Will NASA+ feature live event coverage?

Absolutely! NASA+ will provide live coverage of events, allowing audiences to witness science experiments, astronaut launches, and, most notably, the momentous occasion when the first woman and person of color set foot on the Moon.

With NASA’s new on-demand streaming service and the enhanced NASA App, the wonders of space exploration are now at your fingertips. Join NASA in unlocking the secrets of the universe and embark on an extraordinary journey of discovery.