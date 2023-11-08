NASA Invites Public to Join Virtual Launch Experience for SpaceX Resupply Mission

NASA has announced an exciting opportunity for space enthusiasts to participate in virtual activities ahead of SpaceX’s upcoming resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The 29th commercial resupply services mission, scheduled for no earlier than 8:28 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 9, will deliver scientific research, technology demonstrations, crew supplies, and hardware to support the current Expedition 70 crew.

One of the mission’s highlights is NASA’s ILLUMA-T, an Integrated Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Low Earth Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal. This device aims to showcase the capabilities of laser communication systems in transmitting data in space. Additionally, the mission will include the Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE), which aims to study bands of light in Earth’s atmosphere, ultimately enhancing our understanding of space weather in the upper atmosphere.

To make the event inclusive and accessible, NASA invites the public to register for a virtual launch experience. By signing up, participants will gain exclusive access to curated resources, schedule updates, and mission-specific information delivered straight to their inbox. After engaging in each virtual activity, attendees will also be rewarded with a commemorative stamp for their virtual guest passport.

Those interested can tune into the live launch broadcast with expert commentary starting at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 9. The broadcast will be available on NASA Television, YouTube, X, the NASA App, and the agency’s website. For detailed instructions on streaming NASA TV through various platforms, check out the official NASA launch blog.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to virtually experience the thrill of a SpaceX resupply mission and get closer to the groundbreaking research and technology being delivered to the International Space Station. Register now to immerse yourself in the future of space exploration.

