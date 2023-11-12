New Discoveries in Liller 1: A Celestial Festival of Lights

NASA celebrated the festival of Diwali sharing a captivating image of a globular cluster captured the Hubble Space Telescope. This stunning image showcases Liller 1, a globular cluster located 30,000 light years away from Earth, near the dense center of the Milky Way galaxy.

What is a globular cluster? It is a tightly bound cluster of tens of thousands to millions of stars that is associated with all types of galaxies. Liller 1 is a remarkable example of a globular cluster due to its unique mix of very young and very old stars. Most globular clusters primarily consist of old stars, some as ancient as the universe itself. However, Liller 1 defies expectations featuring both young and old stellar populations. The youngest group is estimated to be one to two billion years old, while the oldest cluster is a remarkable 12 billion years old.

This discovery reveals fascinating insights into the formation and evolution of globular clusters. Liller 1’s prolonged formation process suggests that it took an extraordinarily long period of time to assemble. NASA’s observation of this celestial marvel contributes to our understanding of star formation and the dynamics within globular clusters.

Liller 1’s location within the Milky Way’s ‘bulge’, a dense and dusty region at the galaxy’s center, presents unique challenges. The interstellar dust within this region obscures our view of Liller 1, scattering visible light, especially blue light. However, thanks to Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), which is sensitive to both visible and near-infrared wavelengths, we can peer through the dust clouds and witness the splendor of Liller 1.

We extend our warmest Diwali wishes to all who celebrate, and invite you to marvel at the beauty and complexity of our universe through this incredible image.

