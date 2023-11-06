Fascinating Celestial Phenomenon Lights Up the Night Sky

Did you witness an incredible spectacle in the southeastern sky on Thursday evening? A blazing meteor captivated the attention of skywatchers across eight states, including Connecticut. This awe-inspiring fireball event was confirmed NASA and stunned observers as it streaked through the atmosphere.

The celestial visitor descended from above and burst into view at approximately 7:10 p.m., dramatically plunging through the atmosphere 65 miles above the vast Atlantic Ocean. It made its initial appearance an impressive 81 miles away from Smith Point on scenic Long Island. Traveling at an astonishing speed of 116,000 miles per hour, the meteor brilliantly raced southeast for an astounding 83 miles before inevitably meeting its fate, disintegrating 49 miles above the ocean’s surface.

Astounded witnesses reported sightings from various locations, stretching from Connecticut all the way down to New Hampshire. The American Meteor Society confirmed that this celestial spectacle was visible from the states of Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Curious about experiencing more celestial wonders? The Northern Taurids meteor shower offers sky enthusiasts an opportunity to witness additional meteors this month. According to the American Meteor Society, the Northern Taurids will remain active until December 2. The optimal viewing days for this meteor shower are expected to be November 11 and November 12 when the Moon is only 2% full. However, meteor sightings from the Northern Taurids are possible every night during the meteor shower.

In addition to the Northern Taurids, the Southern Taurids meteor shower also graces the Northern Hemisphere. Active until December 8, its peak visibility days will occur on November 5 and November 6. While this shower may not present a high meteor count, observers may still catch sight of up to five meteors per hour after 9 p.m.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the spectacular Orionids meteor shower before it concludes on November 22. Estimated to produce about 23 visible meteors per hour in a moonless sky, the Orionids present a breathtaking display worth experiencing.

If you were fortunate enough to capture any remarkable images of the fireball or have had previous encounters with these stunning celestial phenomena, we invite you to share your pictures with us below.

FAQs

Q: What is a fireball?

A: A fireball refers to an extremely bright meteor that is often visible even in daylight due to its intense luminosity.

Q: What causes meteor showers?

A: Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through the trail of debris left behind a comet or asteroid. The debris enters the Earth’s atmosphere and burns up, creating the visual spectacle known as a meteor shower.

Q: Where can I find more information about upcoming meteor showers?

A: The American Meteor Society (AMS) provides valuable information regarding upcoming meteor showers, including their duration, peak visibility dates, and the best viewing times. You can visit their website at www.amsmeteors.org for detailed insights.