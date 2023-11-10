The Legacy of Col. (ret.) Frank Borman: Uniting Humanity Through Exploration

Former NASA astronaut Col. (ret.) Frank Borman, a true American hero, passed away on November 7th in Billings, Montana, at the age of 95. Known for his exceptional career and pioneering spirit, Borman’s contributions to the field of aviation and space exploration will forever be remembered.

Borman began his illustrious journey as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, where his passion for flying took flight. Through his various roles as a fighter pilot, operational pilot, test pilot, and assistant professor, he showcased his extraordinary skills and expertise. It was these qualities that caught the attention of NASA, leading to his selection as part of the second group of astronauts.

One of his crowning achievements was serving as the commander of the iconic Apollo 8 mission in 1968. This historic mission marked humanity’s first journey around the Moon. Borman’s leadership and unwavering commitment played a pivotal role in the success of this groundbreaking mission.

Before and after his time with NASA, Borman continued to make significant contributions to aviation. He served as the CEO of Eastern Airlines, demonstrating his lifelong love for the industry and his dedication to its advancement.

Frank Borman firmly believed that exploration was at the core of the human spirit. He understood the immense power it held in uniting humanity. His legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations, particularly the Artemis Generation, to venture into new cosmic frontiers.

For more information about Col. Frank Borman’s remarkable career, photos, and his agency biography, visit NASA’s official website.

