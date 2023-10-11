The Narwhal for Reddit App Introduces Confirmed Pricing

The Narwhal for Reddit app, after gathering user feedback through a survey, has announced its pricing structure. The developer has decided to abandon the idea of tiered subscriptions and instead will offer a single plan costing $3.99 per month.

This development comes as a response to the controversy surrounding Reddit’s decision to charge $20 million per year for access to its API. Initially, the developer of the Apollo app, among others, announced that their apps would be shutting down due to this change. As a result, numerous subreddits went dark in protest.

There were various options considered for the Narwhal app’s pricing model, including a usage-based approach. However, this idea was rejected users. The main concern was the difficulty of estimating the number of API calls their app would require.

As a result, Narwhal for Reddit app will be launching with a single subscription plan at $3.99 per month. Users will receive an ad-free and privacy-focused experience, with continuous improvements made over time. The developer, Rick Harrison, clarified that the subscription fee is solely intended to cover the costs of using the API.

In contrast, the Relay for Reddit app on Android has implemented a complex tiered pricing system with six different price points. Each tier comes with a specific limit on API calls, ranging from Bronze with 1,350 calls per month to Ruby.

Opinions on the pricing structure of these apps vary. Some users have expressed dissatisfaction, likening it to the days of paying for AOL minutes on the early Internet. Others may prefer a flat fee or have abandoned third-party apps altogether. The decision ultimately depends on individual preferences and usage habits.

