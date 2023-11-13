New Media Resource Kit for Indigenous Communities Gives Voice to Trauma and Reclaims Narratives

Imagine experiencing a devastating wildfire in your community, only to have journalists intrude on your personal space, ignoring your pleas for privacy. For Indigenous communities, this type of media intrusion during times of crisis has become all too common. But one syilx storyteller and IndigiNews contributor, Kelsie Kilawna, decided it was time for a change.

In response to the traumatic wildfires that affected syilx and Secwépemc territories in August, Kilawna partnered with MakeWay and IndigiNews to create a revolutionary media resource kit called #NarrativeBack. This toolkit empowers Indigenous communities to take back control of their stories, deciding how and if they are shared in the media.

The #NarrativeBack kit includes templates that communities can use when reaching out to the media for coverage. It also features a guide for reporters on how to ethically and respectfully report on wildfires in Indigenous communities. By giving Indigenous communities agency over their narratives, this toolkit ensures that their voices are heard and respected.

In an interview with IndigiNews, Kilawna explained that the inspiration for #NarrativeBack came from her own experiences during the White Rock Lake fire, when journalists disregarded privacy requests and engaged in what she calls “disaster tourism.” She wanted to create a tangible and accessible resource that would safeguard communities from exploitative journalism and give them the tools to set boundaries and protect their well-being.

Consulting directly with impacted communities, Kilawna ensured that the kit addressed their specific needs. She learned that many communities wanted to communicate with the media but lacked the time and resources to do so effectively. The #NarrativeBack kit fills this gap, providing communities with the guidance and support they need to navigate the media landscape during challenging times.

Indigenous communities can access the #NarrativeBack media resource kit for free, empowering them to control their own narratives and challenge industry norms. By reclaiming their stories, Indigenous communities can challenge stereotypes and reshape public perception.

FAQ:

Q: What is the #NarrativeBack media resource kit?

A: The #NarrativeBack media resource kit is a toolkit created syilx storyteller Kelsie Kilawna, in partnership with MakeWay and IndigiNews. It empowers Indigenous communities to have agency over their narratives and provides guidance for reporters on how to ethically report on wildfires in Indigenous communities.

Q: How can Indigenous communities access the kit?

A: The kit is free for all Indigenous communities to use and can be accessed [here](https://www.example.com).

Q: Why was the kit created?

A: The kit was created in response to the intrusive and exploitative practices of the media during traumatic events, such as wildfires. It aims to give Indigenous communities a voice, respect their boundaries, and reclaim control over their stories.

Q: How was the kit developed?

A: The kit was developed through consultation with impacted communities, ensuring that their specific needs and concerns were addressed. Kilawna listened to their experiences and worked to create a resource that would provide tangible support during times of crisis.

Q: What is the importance of reclaiming narratives for Indigenous communities?

A: By reclaiming their narratives, Indigenous communities can challenge stereotypes, reshape public perception, and ensure that their voices are heard and respected. It allows for a more accurate and empowering representation of their experiences.