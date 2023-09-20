WhatsApp’s ‘Channels’ Feature Gains Popularity as Indian Prime Minister Joins

The recent introduction of WhatsApp’s ‘Channels’ feature has gained significant interest, with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, joining the platform and quickly amassing 1 million followers. This move the Prime Minister highlights the government’s commitment to engaging with a larger audience through viral communication mediums.

In his first post on the WhatsApp Channel, PM Modi shared an image from inside the new Parliament Building and expressed his excitement for future interactions. The post garnered over 142,000 reactions from followers.

WhatsApp’s Channels service is a one-way broadcast medium that allows users to receive updates without cluttering their regular chats. Users can choose to follow channels of their interest, such as sports teams or celebrities, and these channels remain separate from their personal chats. Followers have the option to react to updates with emojis, and admins can edit their posts for up to 30 days.

The introduction of Channels has been well-received, with many celebrities and organizations, including Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, and the Indian Cricket Team, starting their own WhatsApp channels. The platform has also enhanced its directory, making it easier for users to find channels based on country, popularity, and activity level.

Definitions:

– Channels: A feature on WhatsApp that allows users to receive updates from specific sources without cluttering their regular chats.

– Prime Minister’s Office (PMO): The office responsible for supporting and advising the Prime Minister of a country.

– Emoji: Small digital icons or symbols used to represent emotions or ideas.