New Season of Narcos: Mexico Now Streaming on Netflix

Get ready to dive into the gripping world of the Mexican drug war as Narcos: Mexico Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix. This American crime drama television series, created Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, delves into the origins of the Mexican drug trade and explores its early roots.

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 takes us back to the 1980s, where we witness the rise of the notorious Guadalajara Cartel under the leadership of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. As he builds a formidable drug empire, DEA agent Kiki Camarena moves his family to Guadalajara to take on a new post. Tragically, a chain of events leads to Camarena’s death, and another DEA agent steps in to fill his shoes.

This season comprises ten intense episodes and was originally released on February 13, 2020. Gaumont International Television has done an incredible job producing this captivating series, which boasts an outstanding cast.

Michael Peña portrays the determined DEA agent, Kiki Camarena, while Diego Luna brings the complex character of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo to life. The stellar cast also includes Scoot McNairy as Walt Breslin, Tenoch Huerta as Rafael “Rafa” Caro Quintero, Alyssa Diaz as Mika Camarena, and many other talented actors.

If you’re eager to catch up on the latest season of Narcos: Mexico, Netflix is the streaming platform to turn to. With its vast library of content, Netflix offers viewers a wide range of shows and movies to choose from. To watch Narcos: Mexico Season 2, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your preferences:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $22.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans to cater to varying needs. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, allows you to access most of Netflix’s movies and shows but includes ads. The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows you to download content on two supported devices, with the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The Premium Plan offers Ultra HD content, support for four devices simultaneously, and the ability to download content on up to six devices at a time.

So, grab your popcorn, get comfortable, and immerse yourself in the thrilling world of Narcos: Mexico Season 2, now streaming on Netflix.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I watch Narcos: Mexico Season 2 on Netflix?

Yes, Narcos: Mexico Season 2 is available to watch on Netflix.

2. When was Narcos: Mexico Season 2 released?

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 was originally released on February 13, 2020.

3. Who are some of the main cast members in Narcos: Mexico?

The main cast of Narcos: Mexico includes Michael Peña, Scoot McNairy, Diego Luna, Tenoch Huerta, Alyssa Diaz, Joaquín Cosío, and more.

4. How many episodes does Narcos: Mexico Season 2 have?

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 consists of ten episodes in total.

5. What are the available payment plans for Netflix?

Netflix offers three payment plans: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads), $15.49 per month (Standard), and $22.99 per month (Premium).

Please note that the information provided above is subject to change.