Alessio Fortino Resigns from SSC Napoli: A Closer Look

Alessio Fortino, a social media executive with SSC Napoli, has recently resigned from his role at the Italian football club. This decision comes shortly after a TikTok video shared the club caused controversy involving Victor Osimhen, one of Napoli’s players.

The video depicted Osimhen in a manner that appeared to mock him, leading to backlash from football fans. Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, even threatened to sue the club, stating that the video could potentially cause significant harm to the player’s reputation. In response, Osimhen deleted posts and photos related to Napoli on his Instagram page.

Napoli, however, defended their actions stating that the TikTok videos were never intended to offend or make fun of Osimhen. They claimed that there was no ill intent behind the video.

In an unexpected turn of events, Fortino, who had been working for Napoli for over two years, announced his resignation on his Instagram account. He expressed his gratitude to colleagues, collaborators, partners, and supporters, while also mentioning his excitement for future endeavors.

Although some reports in the Italian media have linked Fortino’s resignation to the TikTok incident, it has been revealed that he had already informed Napoli of his planned departure several weeks prior. This suggests that the decision to resign is unrelated to the controversy surrounding Osimhen.

