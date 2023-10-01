Napoli’s Social Media Executive Steps Down After Trolling Incident

Napoli’s social media executive, Alessio Fortino, has resigned from his position following the controversy surrounding the club’s trolling of Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen on TikTok. Osimhen, who was the leading scorer in Serie A last season and played a key role in Napoli winning the Scudetto, was mocked in a TikTok video for missing a penalty in a recent match.

The offensive video received widespread backlash from football fans worldwide, leading to Osimhen removing all Napoli-related posts from his Instagram account and his agent threatening legal action. The Nigerian government also expressed concern and promised to address the issue with the Italian government, Napoli, and Osimhen.

The videos in question depicted Osimhen appealing for a penalty, followed a sped-up clip with child-like audio captioned “Gimme penalty please,” and then showing him missing the spot-kick. Another video compared Osimhen to a “coconut,” which is considered a racial slur.

Although Osimhen has continued to perform well on the field and Napoli has claimed that no harm was intended, Fortino has now paid the price for the ill-advised action. In an Instagram post, he expressed gratitude to his colleagues, collaborators, partners, and supporters, stating that leaving the company was both a bittersweet farewell and an exciting new chapter.

According to reports, Napoli directors privately apologized to Osimhen for the club’s behavior on social media. It remains to be seen how the situation will be resolved and if any further action will be taken.

Sources: Il Corriere dello Sport