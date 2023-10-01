Napoli’s Social Media Executive Leaves Club After Controversial Osihmen-TikTok Incident

Napoli’s social media executive, Alessio Fortino, has announced his departure from the club following a recent controversy surrounding Victor Osihmen’s TikTok video. The incident raised questions about the management of the club’s social media platforms and the responsibilities of those involved.

Fortino took to social media to confirm his departure, but did not provide specific details about the reason behind his decision. It is believed that the Osihmen-TikTok saga played a significant role in his departure, as it generated negative attention and criticism towards the club.

The controversy began when Osihmen, a forward for Napoli, posted a video on TikTok that showed him celebrating a goal with his teammates. However, the video included a song that contained derogatory lyrics, which sparked outrage among fans and the wider football community.

The incident raised concerns about the oversight and approval process for social media posts involving players. The responsibilities of the social media executive include ensuring that the content conforms to the club’s values and is appropriate for public consumption.

While Fortino’s departure suggests that the club may hold him accountable for the incident, it also raises questions about the overall management and control of the club’s digital presence. It is unclear whether there were any safeguards in place to monitor and review player-generated content before it was shared on social media platforms.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible social media management in the world of professional sports. It highlights the need for clear guidelines and oversight to avoid similar controversies in the future.

It remains to be seen how Napoli will address this issue moving forward, and who will take over the role of social media executive. The club will likely review its procedures and policies to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.

