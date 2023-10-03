How to Watch Napoli vs Real Madrid: UEFA Champions League Match Preview

The upcoming match between Napoli and Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League promises an exciting clash between two in-form teams. Both teams have won their opening group stage games and will be looking to continue their winning streaks.

Napoli enters the match unbeaten in their last five matches, while Real Madrid has won eight out of their last nine matches across all competitions. Napoli has been in particularly good form, scoring eight goals in their last two matches, with Victor Osimhen finding the back of the net in both games.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, is coming off a comfortable 3-0 victory over Girona and will be looking to carry that momentum into this fixture.

If you’re wondering how to watch the match, it will be broadcasted live on Paramount+, Univision, TUDN, fuboTV, and ViX+ in the United States. For fans in the US, kick-off is at 3 pm EDT.

In terms of team news, Real Madrid will be without David Alaba, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, and Arda Guler, who are all sidelined due to injuries. Napoli, on the other hand, is dealing with the absence of Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, and Pierluigi Gollini.

This match promises to be an exciting clash between two talented teams. With both teams in good form, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. For live updates on the match, you can visit the GOAL website.

