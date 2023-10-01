Napoli Social Media Manager Resigns Amid Controversy Over TikTok Videos

The social media manager for Napoli, an Italian soccer team, has stepped down from his position following backlash over the team’s TikTok content. The controversy arose when the club uploaded videos to their TikTok account that mocked striker Victor Osimhen, leading to threats of legal action from the player’s agency.

In one of the videos, Osimhen was depicted requesting a penalty and then shooting the ball wide of the goal. This was accompanied sped-up audio that said, “Gimme penalty please.” Another now-deleted video compared Osimhen to a “coconut,” which is considered a racial slur.

The club’s social media manager has since resigned and made an announcement on his personal Instagram account. Napoli, however, has not issued a formal public apology, although they stated that they did not intend to mock Osimhen.

Osimhen received an anonymous explanation from Napoli officials regarding the team’s social media activity but expressed disappointment that a public apology was not issued. In his response on Instagram, the player expressed gratitude to his colleagues, collaborators, partners, and fans, and stated that he is leaving the club with fond memories and excitement for future adventures.

The incident highlights the impact and potential consequences of social media content in the world of sports. It serves as a reminder that sensitivity and respect should be exercised when creating and sharing content, especially when it involves individuals from diverse backgrounds.

