Napoli Social Media Executive Resigns After TikTok Mocking incident involving Victor Osimhen

The social media executive of Napoli has resigned after the controversy surrounding two TikTok videos mocking Victor Osimhen, the club’s striker. In one of the videos, Napoli captioned Osimhen’s penalty miss with “Gimme penalty please,” accompanied a voice-over ridiculing him. The other video featured a racial slur directed at Osimhen.

Osimhen’s agent responded threatening legal action against the club and the Nigerian player refused to take a penalty in a subsequent match. Napoli stated that no offense was intended, but the club’s social media executive, Alessio Fortino, has officially left the team.

In an Instagram post, Fortino expressed his gratitude to his colleagues, collaborators, partners, and supporters, and mentioned the new adventures that await him. The departure of Fortino has raised speculations about Osimhen’s future at the club, especially since he was benched in the last match against Lecce but managed to score as a substitute.

This incident sheds light on the potential impact of social media actions on professional athletes and the consequences it can have on their relationship with their club. It also highlights the need for sensitivity and professionalism when managing social media accounts, especially for high-profile organizations such as Napoli.

Source: This article is based on the source article from Reuters.

Definitions:

TikTok: A social media platform that allows users to create and share short videos.

A social media platform that allows users to create and share short videos. Racial Slur: A derogatory term or phrase that is used to insult or demean someone based on their race.

Sources: