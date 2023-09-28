Napoli Coach Addresses Social Media Controversy Surrounding Victor Osimhen

Napoli coach Rudi Garcia has responded to the recent social media controversy involving striker Victor Osimhen. The club’s official TikTok account posted a video that appeared to mock Osimhen for missing a penalty, leading to the player deleting most of his pictures in the team’s shirt from his social media accounts. Osimhen’s agent even mentioned the possibility of taking legal action.

However, Garcia has assured fans that Osimhen remains committed to playing for Napoli. The Nigerian international, who scored 31 goals for the team last season, is yet to sign a new contract despite talks opening months ago. Despite the social media incident, Osimhen scored in Napoli’s recent 4-1 league win against Udinese.

Garcia clarified that the intention was never to cause harm and that there were no ill intentions from either TikTok or Osimhen. He also mentioned that he is unsure whether Osimhen will post photos of himself in the Napoli shirt on social media again.

There appeared to be tension between Garcia and Osimhen during a recent draw against Bologna, but Garcia praised the striker’s attitude in the subsequent game. Osimhen scored Napoli’s second goal against Udinese but did not celebrate, instead allowing his teammates to congratulate him.

Garcia expressed his satisfaction with Osimhen’s performance and emphasized their positive relationship. He highlighted the importance of a striker scoring goals and stated that Osimhen always wants to contribute in that aspect.

Napoli and Osimhen will look to continue their success as they face Lecce on Saturday before hosting Real Madrid in the Champions League on October 3.

