Napoli Breaks Silence on Mocking TikTok Videos Featuring Victor Osimhen

Napoli has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the now-deleted TikTok videos posted on the club’s official account, mocking their player, Victor Osimhen. The Serie A champions released a statement stating that no offense was intended and that the clips were meant to be light-hearted.

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, had previously threatened legal action in response to the videos. However, Napoli clarified that they never intended to offend or mock the Nigerian striker, emphasizing his importance to the club. They highlighted their rejection of transfer offers for Osimhen during the summer.

The statement also mentioned that social media, including platforms like TikTok, often uses creative and light-hearted expressions without the intention to insult or ridicule. Napoli reiterated that if Osimhen felt offended in any way, it was not the club’s intention.

Osimhen participated in Napoli’s recent 4-1 victory over Udinese, scoring a goal but refraining from celebrating. The incident that sparked the TikTok videos was his missed penalty against Bologna, leading the club to remove him from penalty duties.

The player’s agent expressed strong dissatisfaction with the situation, stating that legal action could be taken to protect Victor’s interests. Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal, have shown interest in capitalizing on the forward’s possible unrest. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation should Napoli decide to sell their highly valued player.

