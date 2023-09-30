Rudi Garcia explains the reason behind Victor Osimhen’s benching at Napoli

Napoli manager Rudi Garcia has shed light on why striker Victor Osimhen has been on the bench recently. In a press conference, Garcia revealed that Osimhen’s absence from the starting lineup is due to rotation, as he seeks to manage the workload of his players.

Garcia emphasized the importance of squad depth and explained that it is essential to give players rest in order to maintain their performance levels and prevent burnout. As such, Osimhen, who has been a key figure for Napoli this season, has been given some time off the starting XI to recuperate and recharge.

While Osimhen’s absence may have disappointed some fans, Garcia assured that the decision was purely tactical and in the best interest of the player and the team. The manager highlighted the importance of a balanced squad, where every player has a role to play.

In addition to addressing Osimhen’s benching, Garcia also touched on the recent scandal surrounding Napoli’s TikTok posts. He acknowledged that the situation would resolve itself and urged everyone involved to focus on the upcoming matches.

As the season progresses, rotation will likely continue to play a significant role in Napoli’s squad management. Osimhen’s time on the bench may be seen as a strategic move Garcia to preserve the player’s energy for crucial upcoming fixtures.

It is worth noting that rotation is a common practice in football, where managers strategically alternate players in the lineup to distribute playing time and optimize performance. This approach helps prevent injuries, maintain freshness, and ensure that each player gets sufficient rest.

