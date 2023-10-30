New Study Ranks Naples as One of Florida’s Most Instagrammable Cities

Naples, Florida has recently been recognized as one of the most Instagrammable cities in the state, according to a new study vacation rentals marketplace, FloridaRentals.com. While Orlando and Miami claimed the top spots, Naples came in a close third.

The study analyzed the number of Instagram hashtags for 400 municipalities across Florida, using combined hashtags for “FL” and “Florida” to determine and rank the most Instagrammable destinations in the state. Naples ended up with an impressive 2,436,656 Instagram hashtags, highlighting its popularity among avid Instagram users.

So, what makes Naples such a visually appealing destination for Instagrammers? Here’s a list of the most Instagram-worthy locations in the city that will help you create the perfect post:

1. Naples Botanical Garden: For nature enthusiasts, the Naples Botanical Garden is a must-visit. With rainforests, vibrant succulent displays, and picturesque waterlily pools, this garden offers plenty of beautiful backdrops for your photoshoots. Admission prices are $25 per adult, $10 for kids (ages four to 17), and free for children under three.

2. Fifth Avenue South: Located in downtown Naples, Fifth Avenue South is bustling with stylish restaurants, boutique shopping, and art galleries. When the night falls, the avenue comes alive with enchanting lights, providing the perfect opportunity for a captivating nighttime shot.

3. Naples Beaches: Naples is renowned for its pristine white sand beaches and inviting blue-green waters. The beach, with its breathtaking sunsets, offers endless photo opportunities. Whether you’re donning a swimsuit or a cozy sweater in the cooler months, the Naples beachfront will always make for a stunning backdrop.

4. Mercato: Situated at 9110 Strada Place, Mercato is a hub of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Within Mercato, you’ll find numerous Instagram-worthy spots, such as an angel wings mural or a vibrant floral backdrop at Juicelation. Exploring the area will unveil a variety of backgrounds for your photos. Don’t forget to tag @MercatoNaples in your posts!

5. The Village Shops on Venetian Bay: The Village Shops on Venetian Bay exude an air of sophistication, making them a prime location for capturing classy and elegant photos for your feed. The upscale waterfront dining, as well as the chic boutiques, provide a visually appealing setting for your Instagram shots.

With its plethora of picturesque locations, it’s no wonder why Naples is gaining recognition as an Instagram hotspot. So grab your camera or smartphone, explore the city, and get ready to capture the beauty of Naples for the world to see!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What does it mean for a city to be “Instagrammable”?

To be “Instagrammable” means that a city has visually appealing locations, landmarks, or experiences that are highly photogenic and likely to be shared on Instagram.

2. How was Naples ranked as one of Florida’s most Instagrammable cities?

Naples was ranked based on the number of Instagram hashtags it received. The study analyzed hashtags for 400 municipalities in Florida and determined the most Instagrammable destinations combining hashtags for “FL” and “Florida”.

3. Are there specific guidelines for taking Instagram photos at these locations?

While there may not be specific guidelines, it is always a good practice to respect the rules and regulations of the locations you visit. Some places may have restrictions on photography or specific areas where photography is not allowed. Be mindful of any signs or instructions provided the venue.

4. Can I tag these locations on Instagram?

Yes, tagging the locations you visit on Instagram is a great way to showcase your photos and give credit to the places you explore. Many locations, such as the Naples Botanical Garden and Mercato, even encourage visitors to tag them in their posts. Just make sure to double-check the correct Instagram handles for each location.

5. Can I use filters or editing tools to enhance my Instagram photos?

Absolutely! Instagram offers a range of filters and editing tools to enhance your photos and make them stand out. Experiment with different filters, adjust brightness, contrast, and saturation levels, and let your creativity shine through your posts.