New Study Ranks Naples as One of Florida’s Most Instagrammable Cities

A recent study conducted FloridaRentals.com has ranked Naples as the third most Instagram-worthy city in the state of Florida. This comes as no surprise given the city’s breathtaking beauty and picturesque landscapes.

The study analyzed the number of Instagram hashtags for 400 municipalities across the state. Using combined hashtags for FL and Florida, Naples garnered an impressive 2,436,656 hashtags on Instagram. While Orlando claimed the top spot with 5,423,004 hashtags and Miami secured the second position with 2,469,850 hashtags, Naples was not far behind.

These hashtags are a testament to the city’s popularity on social media, as both locals and tourists boast about their experiences in Naples. Whether it’s stunning beach selfies or viral content posted Instagram pages based in the area, Naples has become a magnet for Instagram enthusiasts.

To help you discover the best of Naples on Instagram, we have compiled a list of the top five Instagram pages you should follow:

1. @Only.In.Naples.239: With over 73.3k followers, this account provides a diverse range of Naples content, including memes, news updates, and follower submissions. During Hurricane Ian, the account proved its value posting crucial information about relief efforts and local organizations to support.

2. @NaplesNoms: Launched in 2019, @NaplesNoms offers local food reviews and recommendations. With more than 15.4k followers, this account is a go-to resource for both residents and visitors searching for the best culinary experiences in Naples.

3. @OnlyInFloridaa: Known as “The Meme State,” this account showcases humor and quirkiness in the Sunshine State. With over 612k followers, @OnlyInFloridaa shares funny content and state-wide news, including honest food reviews that will leave you craving for a taste of Florida’s cuisine.

4. @FloridaTravelGuide: If you’re looking for travel inspiration in Florida, @FloridaTravelGuide is the account to follow. With over 306k followers, this page highlights the best places to visit in the state, ranging from restaurants to attractions.

5. @NaplesNews: As your trusted local news source, @NaplesNews keeps you informed on Instagram as well. From photos of local events to national news updates, this account offers a comprehensive range of content that gives you a glimpse into life in Naples.

So, whether you’re a resident or planning a visit to Naples, make sure to follow these Instagram pages to stay connected and discover all that this vibrant city has to offer.

FAQs

What criteria were used to determine the most Instagrammable cities in Florida?

The study conducted FloridaRentals.com analyzed the number of Instagram hashtags for 400 municipalities across the state. The combined hashtags for FL and Florida were used to determine and rank the most Instagrammable destinations in Florida.

Why is Naples considered Instagram-worthy?

Naples boasts breathtaking beauty and picturesque landscapes, making it an ideal destination for Instagram enthusiasts. From stunning beaches to captivating sunsets, the city offers countless opportunities for unique and memorable photos.

Are these Instagram pages only relevant to residents of Naples?

No, these Instagram pages cater to both residents and visitors. They provide valuable content such as local news, food recommendations, travel guides, and more. Whether you’re a Naples local or a tourist exploring the city, these accounts offer something for everyone.

Can following these Instagram pages help me discover new places in Naples and broader Florida?

Absolutely! These accounts specialize in showcasing the best of Naples and Florida. From hidden gems to popular attractions, following these pages can introduce you to new places, activities, and experiences that you may not have known about otherwise.