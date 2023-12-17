Florida Medical Marijuana Facility Files Lawsuit Against Proposed Recreational Use Amendment

MyFloridaGreen, a local medical marijuana licensing facility in East Naples, has recently lodged a lawsuit against the State of Florida. The lawsuit specifically targets the “Smart & Safe” citizen initiative, which aims to amend the state constitution in order to legalize recreational marijuana for adults over the age of 21. The amendment is currently undergoing discussion for potential inclusion on the 2024 ballot.

Nicholas Garulay, the founder of MyFloridaGreen, emphasized the need to differentiate between medical and recreational marijuana. He expressed concern that the two are often conflated, leading to misunderstandings and misconceptions. Garulay stressed the importance of preserving the integrity of medical cannabis for patients suffering from debilitating conditions.

“We have invested significant resources to develop a platform that connects patients with doctors and the state. However, the proposed recreational use program threatens to undermine all our efforts,” Garulay explained.

MyFloridaGreen currently serves around 40,000 patients statewide, many of whom rely on medical cannabis to alleviate their symptoms. The facility has documented impressive outcomes, with 85% of patients reporting improved sleep quality and reduced anxiety. Additionally, 67% of patients have managed to reduce their reliance on prescribed medications, while 45% have successfully reduced their alcohol consumption.

Meanwhile, discussions pertaining to the “Smart and Safe” initiative are ongoing within the Florida Supreme Court. More than one million signatures have been gathered in support of the proposal’s inclusion on the referendum thus far.

As the situation unfolds, NBC2 remains committed to providing updates on the potential inclusion of recreational marijuana on the 2024 ballot.