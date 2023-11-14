New Milestone Reached as NAPAfrica Welcomes TikTok to its Growing Community

NAPAfrica, Africa’s largest Internet eXchange Point (IXP), has achieved a major milestone surpassing the 4Tbps (Terabits per second) traffic mark, solidifying its position as the primary exchange for internet traffic across the African continent. This growth comes as social media platform TikTok joins the NAPAfrica community and takes advantage of the benefits offered an active peering community.

With over 250 carriers and networks already present in the exchange, content providers like TikTok are drawn to NAPAfrica for the cost-effective and efficient distribution of their content to consumers. The demand for cloud services and entertainment continues to rise, driving greater traffic levels between providers, enterprises, and end-users.

The rapid increase in data traffic is a result of various factors, including the increasing use of data-intensive applications, the adoption of cloud technology enterprises, and the growing demand for video, content, and gaming delivery services. Users in Africa are embracing the value of peering, which enables faster and more reliable access to digital content.

By partnering with the right infrastructure providers and taking advantage of the expanding availability of internet-based services driven global cloud providers, businesses can accelerate their expansion plans into Africa. A hybrid cloud approach, which combines both public and private cloud solutions, is preferred most enterprises in larger African economies. This approach allows businesses to select the most suitable workload solution, reduce capital expenditures, and have better control over their data.

NAPAfrica has become the cornerstone for organizations seeking to meet their internet and communication needs and enhance their cloud adoption strategies. The continued investment in critical telecommunications infrastructure in Africa has played a significant role in the growth of NAPAfrica, driven the continent’s demand for content and cloud services from providers like Microsoft Azure and AWS.

Through NAPAfrica, enterprises can leverage peering to connect with cloud deployments, networks, security providers, and content providers, enabling them to transition to a digital economy. Key cloud and security applications, such as Akamai, Amazon, Cloudflare, Microsoft, and Zscaler, have experienced increased demand due to the need to service remote users.

NAPAfrica, established in 2012, has grown to become the largest internet exchange in Africa and the sixth largest globally the number of members. Its mission is to make internet access more accessible for Africa providing a platform for interconnection and seamless peering arrangements.

