TikTok Joins NAPAfrica, Africa’s Leading Internet Exchange Point

NAPAfrica, the largest Internet Exchange Point (IXP) in Africa, has recently celebrated a major milestone in its growth journey. Surpassing the 4Tbps (Terabits per second) traffic milestone, NAPAfrica has solidified its position as a pivotal exchange point for internet traffic across the African continent. Since reaching the 3Tbps threshold in March 2023, NAPAfrica has experienced a remarkable 33% growth in traffic volumes in less than a year.

The presence of over 250 carriers and networks at NAPAfrica has attracted the attention of popular social media platform, TikTok. Joining the growing community of NAPAfrica, TikTok recognizes the significant benefits of an active peering community, such as cost-effective and efficient content distribution to consumers.

The rapid traffic growth experienced NAPAfrica can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the African internet community has embraced the value of peering, leading to increased usage of data-intensive applications. Moreover, the growing adoption of cloud services and the surge in demand for video, content, and gaming delivery services have further propelled the traffic levels between cloud providers, enterprises, and end users.

Michele McCann, Head of Platforms at Teraco, emphasizes the commitment of NAPAfrica to propel digital transformation throughout Africa. By empowering clients to cater to their user communities seamlessly, NAPAfrica is actively supporting the expansion of content providers and enterprises into the African market. Strategic partnerships with infrastructure providers enable businesses to accelerate their plans while global cloud providers are driving wider availability of internet-based digital services across Africa.

