Naomi Osaka Reflects on Her Tennis Career and Motherhood

In a recent interview, Naomi Osaka opened up about the challenging times she faced in her tennis career and how becoming a mother has reignited her love for the sport.

After experiencing mental health issues, Osaka took a break from tennis in September 2022, following her withdrawal from the Pan Pacific Open. During this time, she welcomed her daughter Shai into the world and made a conscious decision to distance herself from the tennis world.

Osaka admitted that there were moments when she contemplated retiring from the sport altogether. However, the birth of her daughter brought about a change in perspective, and she now finds herself more motivated than ever.

Having not watched any tennis since last year’s Wimbledon, Osaka also shared that she missed the game during her time away. The break allowed her to reset and focus on her personal life, which ultimately rekindled her passion for tennis.

Returning to the courts this week in Brisbane, Australia, Osaka is excited to see how her game has evolved since her break. She expressed gratitude for the support she received during her challenging moments and acknowledged that being a mother has given her a newfound sense of purpose and determination.

As Osaka prepares to make her comeback, her journey serves as a reminder of the importance of mental well-being and the transformative power of motherhood. It highlights the resilience and strength required to overcome obstacles and find the motivation to pursue one’s passions once again.

With her love for tennis reignited and her renewed perspective on life, Naomi Osaka is ready to continue making a thriving return to the sport she cherishes.