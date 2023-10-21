Has Naomi Osaka Split from Cordae? Cryptic Messages Spark Speculation

There are hints of trouble in paradise for tennis star Naomi Osaka and her rapper boyfriend Cordae. Osaka recently celebrated her 26th birthday and shared a post on Instagram that didn’t include Cordae. Alongside a photo of herself in a printed dress standing in a tropical oasis, Osaka captioned the post with “Big Libra Vibes.”

In addition to the Instagram post, Osaka took to Twitter to share a cryptic tweet that has since been deleted. The tweet, captured People, said, “I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me.” This tweet, along with a previous message about the importance of self-love, has left many wondering about the status of Osaka and Cordae’s relationship.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Cordae has been noticeably removed from Osaka’s Instagram page. The couple, who have been dating since 2019 and have a daughter named Shai, have always been private about their relationship. The lack of comments from either party regarding the rumored breakup has only intensified the curiosity surrounding their situation.

In the past, Osaka has publicly expressed her admiration for Cordae. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she celebrated him before the release of his second album. Osaka called Cordae inspiring and highlighted his dedication to his craft. Cordae responded with a comment expressing his love for Osaka.

As fans and followers of Osaka and Cordae await an official statement, their curiosity continues to grow. Will the tennis star and rapper be able to reconcile their differences, or have they truly gone their separate ways?

Sources:

– Original article: [source]

– Tweet captured People: [source]

– Osaka’s tweet: [source]

– Instagram post: [source]