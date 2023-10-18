Naomi Osaka Sparks Split Speculation with Cryptic Tweets

Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend, Cordae, have fueled rumors of a potential breakup just three months after the birth of their first child. The 26-year-old tennis star posted a tweet on Oct. 17 hinting at her desire for someone to watch the sunset with her. Shortly after, she deleted all photos of Cordae from her Instagram account. This follows her previous social media posts suggesting that she was single and urging others to prioritize self-love.

Osaka and Cordae, who have been together since 2019, have also unfollowed each other on their respective social media platforms. Moreover, Cordae did not publicly acknowledge Osaka’s birthday this year and was conspicuously absent from her celebratory photo dump.

The couple welcomed their baby girl, Shai, in July. Osaka explained that she chose the name Shai because it means “God’s gift” and wanted her daughter to feel cherished. She recently shared an adorable photo of Shai wearing a tennis onesie, expressing her excitement to return to the court and for her daughter to one day witness her matches.

Representatives for Osaka and Cordae have not responded to requests for comment on their relationship status. Despite the breakup speculation, fans continue to support and admire Osaka’s journey both on and off the tennis court.

Sources:

– Page Six