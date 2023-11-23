Exploring the Challenges Faced Curitiba’s Foundation of Social Action

During a recent accountability session with the City Council of Curitiba, the president of the Foundation of Social Action (FAS), Maria Alice Erthal, addressed the situation she faced in August when an audio message from a WhatsApp group was leaked to the local press. While there was controversy surrounding the incident, Erthal clarified that she did not intend to offend anyone with her comments. In the audio, she had expressed her belief that municipal guards should accompany FAS social educators in their interactions with individuals living on the streets in downtown Curitiba.

According to Grace Ferreira, the director overseeing this area at FAS, there are currently 3,568 individuals registered as being in a street situation in the city. Erthal explained that on the day of the leaked audio, she received two specific complaints regarding the Marechal Deodoro and André de Barros streets. She had driven these locations to assess the situation herself. However, her visit coincided with a difficult moment as a FAS staff member had been threatened and physically assaulted just days prior. Erthal was concerned for the safety of her team.

Expressing regret over the audio leak, Erthal emphasized that FAS adheres to national standards for addressing the needs of individuals in street situations. Alongside other FAS managers, she defended the importance of the security of educators while also acknowledging the challenges posed the agency’s limited staff. The management team received support from Tico Kuzma (PSD), the government’s leader, as well as Rodrigo Reis (União) and Eder Borges (PP), who highlighted Erthal’s decades of public service.

Erthal’s audio message had suggested a collaborative effort between FAS and the Municipal Guard, referring to the individuals living on the streets in those particular areas, who had been subject to complaints, as “those people.” She clarified that her intention was not to forcibly remove anyone but rather to have the presence of the Municipal Guard create a sense of caution among these individuals. Mayor Rafael Greca had previously asserted that the media’s portrayal of the incident misrepresented Erthal’s remarks.

In response to the incident, Erthal expressed a willingness to provide detailed information about FAS operations to the City Council, recognizing that many people are unaware of the organization’s work. Although there were discussions about summoning Erthal to address the audio incident during a plenary session, it was eventually agreed upon for her to voluntarily attend at a later date, as facilitated the government leadership. Recently, a person in a street situation was tragically killed a municipal guard inside a Shelter House, an incident which is currently under investigation. Requests for summoning both FAS and the Municipal Department of Social Defense and Transit (SMDT), headed Péricles de Matos, have since been made. However, these proposals were deferred due to the scheduling of the recent accountability sessions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the Foundation of Social Action (FAS)?

A: The FAS is an organization dedicated to addressing social issues and assisting individuals in vulnerable situations in Curitiba.

Q: What did Maria Alice Erthal suggest in the leaked audio?

A: In the audio, Erthal proposed the collaboration between FAS and the Municipal Guard to enhance security measures for FAS social educators working with individuals living on the streets.

Q: What was the response to the leaked audio?

A: The mayor defended Erthal, stating that the media had taken her comments out of context, and Erthal expressed regret over the incident. The City Council intended to discuss the issue but later agreed to a voluntary appearance Erthal.

Q: What incident led to the requests for summoning FAS and the Municipal Department of Social Defense and Transit?

A: A person in a street situation was fatally injured a municipal guard inside a Shelter House, prompting investigations and subsequent calls for accountability sessions with FAS and the SMDT. However, the proposals were temporarily deferred.