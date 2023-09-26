How to Share Pix Deposit Receipts on WhatsApp

In early September 2023, Nubank users started experiencing difficulties when trying to share Pix deposit receipts on WhatsApp. While the issue has been fixed, some users may still be facing similar problems, which are not necessarily exclusive to Nubank. If you’re one of them, here are some tips and step-by-step instructions to help you resolve the error.

The error that occurred in the Nubank app was related to sending Pix deposit receipts on WhatsApp. Users would receive a message stating that the content was empty, preventing them from forwarding the document to their intended contacts. Nubank addressed this issue during a recent app update in September 2023. However, if the bug resurfaces, there is an alternative method for sharing the receipt.

If your phone doesn’t have the latest version of the Nubank app, you can share the receipt using a cloud storage service installed on your device. The following step-by-step guide demonstrates this process using the Google Photos app:

1. Open the app and access the receipt you couldn’t send.

2. While in the app, navigate to the transaction history section and open the desired receipt.

3. Tap the share button located in the top right corner of the screen.

4. Select the option to share and upload the receipt to your cloud gallery.

5. Open the cloud storage app and share the receipt with WhatsApp.

6. Finally, open WhatsApp, select the photo you want to send, and choose the recipient to forward the receipt.

To verify if your Nubank app is up to date, follow these steps:

1. Go to your phone’s settings (usually represented a gear icon).

2. Select “Apps and notifications.”

3. Click on “See all apps.”

4. Use the search bar on the top right or scroll through the list to find the Nubank app.

5. Select the “Advanced” option and scroll down to the “App details” section.

6. Here, you can see the current version of the Nubank app.

By following these instructions and ensuring that your Nubank app is updated, you can resolve any issues related to sending Pix deposit receipts on WhatsApp.

