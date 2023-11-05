Nanoleaf’s Month-long Black Friday Sale Delivers Unbeatable Savings

Toronto-based Nanoleaf is thrilled to announce the commencement of their highly-anticipated Black Friday sale that offers customers remarkable discounts on a variety of their cutting-edge products. Spanning an entire month, this sale presents an incredible opportunity for tech enthusiasts and home decor aficionados alike to create immersive and personalized lighting experiences at unbeatable prices.

During this exclusive promotion, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 41 percent off on selected Nanoleaf products, making it the perfect time to upgrade your smart lighting setup or explore new possibilities for transforming your living spaces. With deals available from now until November 30th, there is ample time to browse and select the ideal products for your home or office.

Here are some of the standout deals that Nanoleaf is offering as part of their Black Friday sale:

– Discover the myriad possibilities of the Shapes collection, with Hexagons and Triangles Smarter Kits starting at $179.99, providing an impressive savings of $70.

– Expand your Shapes collection with the Expansion Packs, available for as low as $69.99, ensuring a saving of $30.

– Explore the sleek and innovative Elements collection, with the Hexagons Smarter Kit priced at $230, allowing for a substantial discount of $70.

– Enhance your lighting design with the Lines collection, featuring the 60 Degrees Smarter Kit for $199.99, saving you $50.

– Illuminate your space with the versatility and convenience of Smart Bulbs and Light Strips, starting at $19.99, enabling a saving of $5.

Whether you’re looking to create a captivating ambiance or elevate your productivity with dynamic lighting, Nanoleaf has something for everyone. With the wide range of bundles available, such as the Cowboy Bundle and The Big Boy Bundle, customers can enjoy even greater savings while embarking on their illuminated journey.

Don’t miss out on these unprecedented discounts! Visit [Nanoleaf’s Black Friday deals](https://nanoleaf.me/en-CA/black-friday-deals/) and immerse yourself in a world of exceptional lighting experiences.

