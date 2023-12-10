Rave Reviews for Ranbir Kapoor Starrer “Animal” as Nani Expresses Interest in Similar Role

The recently released film “Animal,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been receiving widespread acclaim despite controversy surrounding its portrayal of misogyny and toxic patriarchy. The movie has made a significant impact at the box office, with industry insiders showering praise and expressing their admiration for the film. Among the many who have reviewed the film on social media is South actor-producer Nani, who couldn’t contain his appreciation for Ranbir and the movie.

In a recent interaction, Nani confessed that he would love to take on a role with even more madness than the one played Ranbir in “Animal.” He expressed his eagerness to challenge himself with similar intense and challenging characters. Nani, known for his diverse and nuanced performances, believes that such roles and stories bring out the best in an actor.

Nani’s review on social media also highlights his admiration for the film. He referred to “Animal” as an international movie and praised the director, Sandeep Vanga, as a mad genius. Additionally, he commended the entire cast and crew, including Ranbir and actress Rashmika Mandanna, for their exceptional performances.

Speaking about his inclination to share his views on films, Nani mentioned that he enjoys expressing his thoughts and experiences as a viewer. He recently posted about “Animal” on social media, emphasizing how watching the film made him equally proud as a viewer and as an actor.

“Animal,” which released in multiple languages, including Telugu and Hindi, features an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in crucial roles. The film has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and remarkable performances.

As the box office continues to witness the success of “Animal,” Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal and the film’s powerful narrative have left a lasting impression on viewers and industry experts alike.