Nandankanan Zoo Introduces Convenient WhatsApp-Based Ticket Booking

Nandankanan Zoo, located near Bhubaneswar, has recently taken a step towards providing a more convenient ticket booking process for visitors. The zoo has introduced a WhatsApp-based ticket booking facility, making it easier for people to plan their visit.

This new feature allows visitors to book their tickets simply sending a message on WhatsApp. The zoo authorities have set up a dedicated WhatsApp number where visitors can send their details and the date of their visit. Once the booking is confirmed, visitors will receive a unique QR code on their mobile phones, which they can show at the zoo’s entrance for admission.

By implementing this innovative system, Nandankanan Zoo aims to streamline the ticket booking process and reduce long queues at the ticket counters. It not only saves time for visitors but also provides a contactless and convenient way of purchasing tickets, especially in light of the ongoing pandemic.

In addition to this new facility, the zoo also offers a range of other services, such as online ticket booking through their website and a mobile app. These options ensure that visitors have multiple ways to book their tickets and plan their visit to the zoo.

Nandankanan Zoo is known for its diverse range of wildlife and is a popular attraction in the area. It is home to various species of animals, including tigers, lions, elephants, and reptiles. The zoo also has a botanical garden and a conservation breeding center.

The introduction of the WhatsApp-based ticket booking facility is a significant step towards enhancing visitor experience and embracing digital solutions. It reflects the zoo’s commitment to adopting modern technology to improve convenience and accessibility for visitors.

Sources:

– Odishabytes