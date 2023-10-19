Odisha Zoo Introduces Online Ticket Reservation System via WhatsApp

The Odisha Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister, Pradip Kumar Amat, has announced the launching of an online terminal for Nandankanan Zoo visitors to reserve tickets through WhatsApp. This move aims to put an end to long queues before booking counters and provide visitors with a convenient and efficient way to purchase tickets.

In addition to the new online ticket reservation system, Nandankanan Zoo also welcomes its newest residents, four Hoolock Gibbons. These unique monkey species were brought from Mizoram and Itanagar and are now housed in the newly-built enclosure-59 of the Nadankakan Zoological Park at Barang in Cuttack.

The Hoolock Gibbon is a tailless ape and is found in eastern Bangladesh, northwest Myanmar, and southwest China. It is considered an endangered species according to the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

During the opening of the new enclosure and the introduction of the online ticket ordering system, Minister Pradip Kumar Amat expressed his enthusiasm for the zoo’s development. He announced that several new species have been brought into the zoo, and additional infrastructural projects, such as staff housing, have also been presented. He added that these developmental actions will be completed in the upcoming days, with the goal of making Nandankanan Zoo a top-tier zoo.

By introducing the online ticket reservation system via WhatsApp, Nandankanan Zoo aims to enhance visitor experience, reduce waiting time, and improve overall efficiency. This initiative aligns with the zoo’s commitment to providing a world-class experience for its visitors while ensuring the conservation of endangered species.

