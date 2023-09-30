Nancy Latimer, Champion of Historic Preservation in Long Beach, Passes Away at 92

The Long Beach community mourns the loss of Nancy Latimer, a lifelong resident and passionate advocate for historic preservation. Latimer, who founded the organization that would later become Long Beach Heritage, died at the age of 92 after several years of health challenges.

Born and raised in Long Beach, Nancy Latimer had a deep connection to the city’s history. Her grandfather, a lumberyard owner, played a significant role in building many early structures in the area. Nancy met her husband, Bob Latimer, at the Long Beach Naval Station, and they enjoyed a vibrant 68-year marriage.

Nancy Latimer’s commitment to preserving the city’s historic past was unparalleled. In 1986, she founded the Coalition to Preserve Historic Long Beach, which eventually evolved into Long Beach Heritage. Her dedication and influence in the field of historic preservation earned her the title of Preservationist of the Year in 1990.

One major challenge Latimer faced was the closure of the Long Beach Naval Station in the 1990s. Despite her efforts and those of other preservationists, they were unable to save all of the historic buildings on the property. However, a settlement was reached with the Port of Long Beach, resulting in a $4.5 million fund for historic preservation projects throughout the city.

Latimer’s legacy lives on through the Navy Trust, an association established to support and preserve historical resources in Long Beach. Since its inception, the Navy Trust has awarded grants for various projects, including the acquisition of the historic Bembridge House and the restoration of the Art Theatre.

Nancy Latimer’s unwavering commitment to preserving the best of the past while embracing necessary change made her a beloved figure in the Long Beach community. Her passing leaves a void, but her impact on the preservation of the city’s history will be felt for years to come.

