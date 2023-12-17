A Beloved Puppet and Her Nana Resurface on TikTok, Spreading Comfort and Joy

Summary: A puppet and her grandma, popular characters from a Canadian children’s show two decades ago, have gained massive popularity on TikTok. With over 200 million views on the hashtag Nanalan, the videos featuring Mona and her nana have become a source of comfort and joy for many users of the app.

The show “Nanalan,” created Jason Hopley and Jamie Shannon, originally aired from 1999 to 2004. The creators recently started posting shorts and full episodes of the show on YouTube, and it was Shannon’s idea to bring “Nanalan” to TikTok as well.

The inspiration for the name of the show came from Shannon’s family, who used to call their backyard “Nanalan” due to the presence of various whimsical decorations. Hopley also had fond memories of his grandma’s house filled with quirky objects, which served as a connection point for the creators.

The goal of “Nanalan” was to introduce something fresh and new to television, featuring a grandmother and a little girl as the main characters. The simplicity of the stories and designs was intentional, aiming to convey joy, support, and empathy in their purest forms.

Bringing “Nanalan” to TikTok has been a resounding success. The official TikTok page has gained over 210,000 followers and garnered more than 6 million likes. The videos have amassed a staggering 201.2 million views on the Nanalan hashtag, resonating with people and providing a much-needed escape from the challenges of the world.

The creators are delighted the response they have received, as the comments on their videos are heartwarming and filled with gratitude. The messages of support, validation, and the sense of comfort provided Mona and her nana have struck a chord with viewers. It is a testament to the enduring power of their message, which continues to resonate after two decades.

In a world that often feels overwhelming, “Nanalan” offers a glimpse of a pure, supportive, and positive environment. The popularity of the characters on TikTok shows that people connect deeply with this concept and find solace in the comforting world of Mona and her nana.