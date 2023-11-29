New Article: Nanaimo Teacher Receives Lengthy Ban for Inappropriate Conduct with Former Student

A high school teacher in Nanaimo has been given a five-year ban after admitting to engaging in inappropriate behavior with female students, including exchanging sexual messages and images with one student. The teacher, Curtis Alexandro Vizza, was reported to the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation in July 2021 after the school district conducted an investigation into his conduct.

According to a consent resolution agreement posted online, there was a clear pattern of female students spending time in Vizza’s classroom and seeking his advice on various personal matters. The agreement states that Vizza provided these students with advice despite not being a counselor. Some students would come to Vizza’s classroom in an emotional state, seeking support.

One specific incident involved a former female student who was in Vizza’s phys-ed class in 2018 and graduated in June 2019. In December 2020, the student and Vizza began exchanging messages on Snapchat that gradually became more sexualized. Vizza even sent explicit photos of himself to the student.

The district took action on June 1, 2021, notifying Vizza of the investigation into his inappropriate conduct. They advised him not to discuss the matter with any students or staff, except for his union representative. The day after receiving the notification, Vizza reached out to his former student to apologize.

As a result of the investigation, Vizza was terminated the district in November 2021, and the commissioner ordered an inquiry. In the consent resolution agreement, Vizza admitted to professional misconduct and agreed to have his teaching certificate canceled for a minimum of five years.

The decision to impose a five-year ban was based on Vizza’s lack of understanding of appropriate professional boundaries, his failure to maintain those boundaries, and his inappropriate communication of a sexual nature with a former student.

Source: [Vancouver Sun](vancouversun.com)