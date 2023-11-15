Nana Patekar Slaps Fan on Film Set: A Controversial Incident Sparks Social Media Backlash

Actor Nana Patekar, well-known for his role in Indian cinema, has found himself embroiled in yet another controversy. A video capturing the moment Patekar slapped a fan who attempted to take a selfie with him on the set of his upcoming film, “Journey,” has gone viral, eliciting strong reactions on social media.

The incident took place in Varanasi, where Patekar was shooting a scene on a narrow, bustling street. Clad in a brown blazer and a hat, Patekar can be seen in the video as a young boy sneaks up behind him to take a selfie. In response, Patekar swiftly delivers a smack to the back of the boy’s head before a crew member intervenes, grabbing the boy the neck and escorting him away from the set.

The video has sparked widespread criticism from social media users who condemn Patekar’s actions. Many expressed disappointment in the actor’s behavior, highlighting the paradox between his onscreen persona and his real-life actions. One user noted, “At the end of the Mumbai Attack movie, this gentleman was talking as if he is the biggest patriot, but this is the reality of these artistes.” Another user lamented the mistreatment of common people celebrities, emphasizing that true heroes reside at the border, not on the silver screen.

Despite the recent controversy, Patekar’s film “Journey” continues production, featuring actors such as Utkarsh Sharma from the popular film “Gadar 2.” In a statement, Sharma expressed his excitement for the project, explaining that the story resonates with the essence of every Indian.

This incident involving Nana Patekar serves as a reminder of the complexities of celebrity culture and the expectations placed upon public figures. As the video circulates online, society grapples with the question of how much leeway should be given to those in the limelight, and whether fame should exempt individuals from the consequences of their actions.

