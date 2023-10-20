Trainee Nurses Face Disciplinary Action Over TikTok Video

Two trainee nurses in Namibia are facing disciplinary action after posting a video on TikTok of themselves dancing inside a health clinic. The video was recorded two weeks ago at the Welwitchia Health Training Centre, where the nurses are undergoing training. The students claimed that they were celebrating after successfully assisting a patient in delivering a baby.

The Welwitchia health centre deemed the dancing as “unacceptable behavior” and summoned the trainees before a disciplinary panel. The centre accused them of disobeying the student code of conduct and bringing the institution’s reputation into disrepute. The Student Union of Namibia (Sun) has called for a fair hearing and criticized the health institution for its perceived double standards.

The video, which was widely shared and attracted hundreds of comments, has since been deleted the student who posted it. The Sun president, Benhard Kavau, argued that a happy nurse is a productive nurse, regardless of the university’s code of conduct. He suggested that the trainees should be warned and educated on appropriate video-sharing practices rather than being suspended. The union threatened legal action if their demands are not considered.

The students appeared before the disciplinary committee on Friday, as confirmed the union’s leader. The institution has not provided an immediate response to the situation.

