Namibia Captain Johan Deysel Apologizes for Injuring France Captain Antoine Dupont in Rugby World Cup Clash

Namibia captain Johan Deysel has publicly apologized for injuring France captain Antoine Dupont during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match on Thursday. In the second half of the match, Deysel made head-on-head contact with Dupont, resulting in his own red card and a potential injury for Dupont.

Deysel addressed the incident in a press conference, expressing his best wishes to Dupont and clarifying that he had no intention of causing harm. He explained that the head clash occurred due to the speed of the game and his inability to react quickly enough to avoid it.

The Namibian captain immediately spoke with France coach Fabien Galthie and sent his apologies to Dupont personally and through the France team doctor. He described Dupont as a great player and person and wished him a speedy recovery.

However, Deysel has faced a wave of online abuse following the incident. The backlash has been so severe that he has made his Instagram profile private to avoid further hateful comments. The rugby community, including former England and Saracens player Brad Barritt, has rallied around Dupont and expressed support for Deysel, emphasizing that the collision was unintentional and that no player sets out to deliberately harm others on the field.

Namibia head coach Allister Coetzee also defended his captain, stating that Deysel is a respected leader with a clean track record regarding cards and foul play. Coetzee reiterated that Deysel’s actions were not malicious and that the team stands united behind him.

It remains to be seen how Dupont’s injury will impact his World Cup participation, but rugby fans worldwide are hopeful for his swift recovery and return to the tournament.

