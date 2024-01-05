Newly Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Connections with Epstein

Newly released documents from the court proceedings involving the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have revealed information about the individuals who were known or associated with him. The documents, which were part of a civil lawsuit against Epstein’s former lover Ghislaine Maxwell, include references to well-known celebrities, politicians, and philanthropists. However, it is important to note that while some individuals are mentioned, they are not accused of any wrongdoing.

One of the individuals mentioned in the documents is Michael Jackson. In the evidence provided Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, she states that she met Michael Jackson at Jeffrey’s house in Palm Beach. However, she denies that she ever massaged him, as she was allegedly forced to do with Epstein and others.

Another name that appears in the documents is Donald Trump. Sjoberg mentions that she was on a plane with Epstein, Maxwell, and Virginia Giuffre, and they were diverted to Atlantic City where Trump had a casino. She recalls Epstein suggesting that they call Trump and go to the casino.

Former US President Bill Clinton is also mentioned in the documents. Sjoberg states that she did not know Clinton was a friend of Epstein until she read an article about them going to Africa together. Epstein was known for flying well-known philanthropists and politicians on his private jet to visit international development project sites.

Stephen Hawking’s name is referenced in an email from Epstein to Maxwell, where Epstein suggests issuing a reward for anyone who can prove allegations against him to be false. The email mentions a “Clinton dinner” and a claim about Hawking participating in an underage orgy. However, it is important to emphasize that there is no accusation of any wrongdoing Hawking.

While the released documents provide insight into the connections Epstein had with various individuals, it is crucial to remember that being associated with Epstein does not necessarily imply any involvement in his criminal activities.