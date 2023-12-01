A Refreshing Twist on a Classic Scene: Recreating the Whipped Cream Bikini

Actress Kimi Rutlegde made headlines recently when she boldly recreated a memorable scene from a 1990s classic flick. In the new TV action-comedy Obliterated, Rutlegde, who plays national security agent Maya Choi, ditched her clothes and sported a whipped cream bikini, reminiscent of a scene from the cult movie Varsity Blues.

The original scene featured actress Ali Larter as Darcy, wearing the now-infamous whipped cream outfit for high school quarterback Mox (played James Van Der Beek). Rutlegde’s recreation of this scene pays homage to the original, but with her own unique twist.

While some may argue that the scene was purely for shock value, it did manage to generate buzz and capture audience attention. The use of whipped cream to cover up Rutlegde’s modesty, complete with two cherries strategically placed, added an extra layer of playfulness and sensuality.

However, it’s worth noting that Obliterated has received mixed reviews from critics. Some have criticized the series for its excessive use of explicit content and lack of cohesive storytelling. Despite high hopes and being created the same team behind the hit show Cobra Kai, Obliterated has struggled to impress viewers.

Ultimately, Rutlegde’s portrayal of Maya Choi and her recreation of the whipped cream bikini scene adds an unexpected and refreshing twist to the TV series. While the show may have its flaws, Rutlegde’s bold choice showcased her commitment to her character and demonstrated her willingness to elevate the material given to her.

FAQ:

Q: What is the TV series Obliterated about?

A: Obliterated is a TV action-comedy that follows an elite special forces team as they thwart a deadly terrorism attack to save the day in Las Vegas.

Q: Who is Kimi Rutlegde?

A: Kimi Rutlegde is the actress who plays national security agent Maya Choi in the TV series Obliterated.

Q: What movie scene did Rutledge recreate?

A: Rutlegde recreated a scene from the 1990s classic movie Varsity Blues, where the character Darcy wears a whipped cream bikini for the character Mox.

Q: How has Obliterated been received critics?

A: Obliterated has received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising its satirical elements while others criticized its explicit content and storytelling.